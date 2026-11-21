PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is reviewing two violent downtown arrests from last month.

Police Chief Jason Lando stated that the city is reviewing video recordings and interviewing witnesses to evaluate the officers’ conduct. Lando told Chief Investigator Rick Earle that he hopes to wrap up those investigations in several weeks.

The scrutiny follows separate police encounters that resulted in serious injuries to both people involved.

Personal injury and civil rights attorney Todd Hollis, who previously settled an $8 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city regarding the death of Jim Rogers, is challenging the force used by the officers.

In one incident, police confronted Roy Cosby after reporting that he caused a disturbance on a bus downtown.

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An officer punched Cosby multiple times, leaving him with broken facial bones and other injuries, after stating he believed Cosby was reaching for a weapon. No weapon was found at the scene and a bystander recorded the end of the confrontation on video. The officer involved has been placed on desk duty.

Hollis, who represents Cosby, disputed the officer’s actions during the arrest. “Based upon my review, I don’t think any of the things that happened to Mr. Cosby was warranted,” Hollis said.

The second case involved Tamika Depts near the convention center.

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Depts was receiving treatment for a medical emergency when she allegedly threatened and struck a paramedic in the hand.

Arriving officers handcuffed Depts. When she kicked an officer, the officer pushed her to the ground, causing her to hit her head and lose consciousness. Earlier this week, all criminal charges against Depts, including aggravated assault, were withdrawn.

The officer in the Cosby case remains on administrative duty, though no other officers to this point have faced disciplinary action.

Hollis, who previously raised concerns regarding police training, questioned officer accountability.

“Not to put a black mark on the good job that our city of Pittsburgh police are doing, and others in the country, but it concerns me that a person can be handcuffed and receive that level of force and you now know that measure not be tantamount to a police officer losing his job. That is concerning to me,” Hollis said.

Cosby is scheduled to appear in court next month for a preliminary hearing on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Police officials expect to conclude their internal review in the near future.

“All of those things take a while, especially scheduling the interviews with the witnesses, and we expect in the next few weeks to have some sort of outcome on those,” Lando said.

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