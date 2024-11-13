Trump names Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to head new Department of Government Efficiency

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump named tech billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to head a new Department of Government Efficiency on Tuesday.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social Tuesday night.

NBC News reports this will give Musk oversight of government spending, one of Trump’s campaign promises.

Trump said the department will exist “outside of government” and help “dismantle government bureaucracy” and cut excess regulations.

NBC reports the arrangement would likely allow Musk and Ramaswamy to keep working in the private sector and serve without Senate approval.

Trump says the department is expected to have its work completed on July 4, 2026.

