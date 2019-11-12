  • Possible gas leak, home explosion leaves two people injured

    CHARLES TOWN, WV - The West Virginia fire marshals office is investigating a home explosion in Charles Town.

    Officials said two people were injured in Monday's blast and the house was destroyed.

    Emergency services received the call at about 12:45 p.m.

    Officials say two HVAC technicians were working in the home's basement when the blast occurred.

    They said explosion appears to have been caused by a gas leak, which eventually contacted an ignition source.

    One person was hospitalized locally and the other was airlifted to Washington, D.C. for treatment.
     

     

