Possible gas leak, home explosion leaves two people injured

CHARLES TOWN, WV - The West Virginia fire marshals office is investigating a home explosion in Charles Town.
Officials said two people were injured in Monday's blast and the house was destroyed.
Emergency services received the call at about 12:45 p.m.
Officials say two HVAC technicians were working in the home's basement when the blast occurred.
They said explosion appears to have been caused by a gas leak, which eventually contacted an ignition source.
One person was hospitalized locally and the other was airlifted to Washington, D.C. for treatment.
