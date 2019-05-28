Prank leaves bubbles all over golf course

DUBLIN, Ohio - People in an Ohio town woke up to a soapy mess after an apparent prank filled a fountain in Dublin with bubbles.
The fountain prank is said to be a tradition for senior students and happens every year, but this year it's just ahead of the PGA's Memorial Golf Tournament, which begins May 30. Practice rounds began Monday.
City workers said they are allowing the bubbles to dissolve naturally, but they seem to have lasting power. The intersection by the fountain will remain closed until the sudsy spectacle pops on its own.
Police do not have any suspects and do not plan to file a report.
CNN/WBNS
