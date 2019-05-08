Preschool sweethearts recreate picture on wedding day

Preschool sweethearts show when love is meant to be, it's meant to be, and they have the pictures to prove it.
Austin Tatman and Natalie Crowe tied the knot south of Daytona, Florida, last month and recreated an image from their first "date," standing side by side in a red Jeep.
Tatman and Crowe first met in preschool in 1997, when they were 5 years old. They were best buddies for years, until Crowe moved away.
They lost touch for 12 years but then reconnected on social media while in high school.
