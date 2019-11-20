0 Proposed legislation would increase penalties for bullying-related charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers has introduced legislation to define and penalize the offense of bullying.

House Bill 2053 and Senate Bill 564 would define chronic bullying as, "the intent to place an individual or group in fear of personal injury or property damage, or the intent to harass, annoy, or alarm an individual or group."

Under the legislation, offenses committed by minors would be a third-degree misdemeanor. Offenses committed by adults would be a second-degree misdemeanor.

"As someone who bore the brunt of grade school bullying and teasing, I can tell you it wasn't fun. It hurt a lot," State Rep. Kyle Mullins (D-Lackawanna) said at a press conference announcing the legislation.

Rep. Mullins said he knows all too well what it's like to be the victim of bullying, but he also said in the age of social media, it's only gotten worse.

"We are in an age where meanness can go unchecked; where everyone is tougher behind a keyboard," said Rep. Mullins.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said, "Children no longer feel safe at school, nor safe when they're at home."

TRENDING NOW:

Which is why Rep. Mullins and Sen. John Blake (D-Lackawanna, Luzerne and Monroe Counties) have introduced a pair of bills to define and penalize the crime of bullying in Pennsylvania.

State Rep. Torren Ecker (R-Adams and Cumberland Counties) said, "Bullying is hard to fit into these different categories, whether it's assault or stalking or some other terroristic threats. It can be difficult for DAs to fit this into a crime."

That's because the state's crime code does not define bullying. These bills would change that.

"So that we can give DAs the tools that they need to be able to prosecute," said Rep. Ecker.

If someone commits a crime, like vandalism or cyber crimes with the intent to bully, the charges would be increased.

Those behind the bills said, while this won't wipe out bullying altogether, it will act as a much-needed deterrent.

"There's not one solution to a bullying epidemic that's only worsening, but a deterrent is a critical first step," said Rep. Mullins.

The Senate bill is currently in the judiciary committee.

The House bill is expected to go to committee at some point this week.



CNN/WHTM