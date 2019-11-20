  • Channel 11 takes you to Nevada desert where man allegedly confessed to leaving local woman to die

    Coming up tonight only on 11 at 11, reporter Amy Hudak takes you to the Nevada desert where police believe they found the body of Jaime Feden.

    Police said John Chapman confessed to driving Feden to Las Vegas sometime around Sept. 25, suffocating her and leaving her to die. Police in Nevada found a body, but it has not yet been identified.

    She's finding out why authorities are so certain they know it's her and what they say could put the alleged confessed killer, John Chapman, at the crime scene. 

