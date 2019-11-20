PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for someone to fill one of their most important roles in the organization: pierogi.
For years, fans have cheered on the like of Sauerkraut Saul, Cheese Chester and Oliver Onion during the fourth inning stretch of Pirates games at PNC Park.
Now, they're looking for someone to join the Great Pierogi Race!
The Pirates posted the job description Tuesday, including what the requirements and qualifications are to be a Pierogi mascot during the 2020 season.
Most notably, you have to be able to lift 40 pounds and sprint 215 yards in 60 seconds or less while wearing the pierogi suit.
For the full job posting, click here.
