    HARMONY, Pa. - An automated message was sent out after a gun was found in the glove box of a student's car outside the Seneca Valley Intermediate High School. 

    The message from the superintendent said all students and staff are safe.

    Shortly after the start of school, a report was made that a gun was seen in a student's possession. 

    Jackson Township Police, school police and administrators conducted an investigation and a search of the student involved. That's when the gun was found in the student's car.

    The message said officials believe the gun was sold by another student. Both were taken into police custody. 

