  • Rare Darth Vader costume up for auction

    Updated:

    LOS ANGELES - You will soon have a chance to own a piece of the Dark Side, when a complete Darth Vader costume goes on sale.

    Turner Classic Movies teamed up with Bonhams auction house to put the iconic costume on the auction block.

    TRENDING NOW:

    This specific outfit of the Sith Lord appeared in "Star Wars Episode Five: The Empire Strikes Back."

    It includes 17 pieces, everything from the gloves, boots and capes to a codpiece and a battery pack.

    The entire costume is worth an estimated $1 to $2 million.

    Vader's gear will hit Bonhams' auction on May 14. The iconic ensemble is part of the "Wonders of the Galaxy" auction, which will feature several pieces of movie memorabilia. 
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories