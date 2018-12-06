Rat trapped in school vending machine

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A rat was seen crawling around near snacks inside a Florida school vending machine. The video is making the rounds on social media, causing students to scream and parents to cringe.
"I was horrified actually to see that at a public school that this would go on," Latoya Johnson told WPTV. Johnson says her daughter recorded the rat running through the vending machine inside Atlantic Community High School.
Damian Swint saw the rodent before wrestling practice, "I was about to buy a Gatorade out of the vending machine, so I looked. Next to it and it's the snack machine and it's a rat just like going through it, like eating stuff and stuff."
In the video, you can see the hungry rat climbing through the machine and coming in contact with the packaged food. "Disgusting, I think it's disgusting to be honest because a lot of kids eat out of the vending machines and want snacks during school and there's a rat in that bin, that bin not sanitary. That bin nasty," said student Kael Williams.
The school district confirming the rat was spotted on Tuesday. In a statement, the district says the principal was immediately made aware and the vending machine was locked so students couldn't use it.
The vending machine company was called right away and an emergency work order for an exterminator was placed. The district says the vending machine company is responsible for addressing whatever issues the machine has.
CNN/WPTV
