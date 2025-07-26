Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas are voluntarily recalling select items containing tuna salad supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods. This action follows a recall initiated by Reser’s Fine Food due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes in b
Albertsons Companies Stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas Voluntarily Expands Recall to Select Items Containing Tuna Salad from Reser’s Fine Foods Due to an Ingredient Recall Linked to Possible Listeria monocytogenes Contamination
0