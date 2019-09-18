0 Restaurant defends decision not to serve alcohol to man with ALS they thought was drunk

PHILADELPHIA - Video of a woman yelling at a restaurant manager has gone viral online.

Bryanna Hare was angry because the staff thought her handicapped husband, Dan, was drunk and refused to serve him alcohol.

Now the restaurant is saying she overreacted.

The Hares were married in May, bought their first house in Holmesburg and then 26-year-old Dan was diagnosed with ALS last month.

Every day is a new challenge for him and Bryanna.

"Just to get dressed, just to brush his teeth, to walk up and down the steps is literally a struggle for him," Bryanna told KYW.

So when Dan and his friends went to Las Margaritas in Holmesburg on Friday night, Dan thought he'd grab a few drinks. Instead, he was denied service.

The waiter thought Dan's slurred speech was from him already being drunk, even though Dan didn't have any drinks that night.

"It made me feel really helpless and almost, you know, like I didn't deserve to be out enjoying myself," said Dan.

Dan's friends backed him up and told the waiter about his condition, but the staff asked to see for proof and Dan didn't have any on him.

That's when Bryanna was called and came to the restaurant with a binder of medical papers. She was recorded shouting at the manager, describing Dan's condition.

The group eventually left the restaurant.

Las Margaritas' owner, Vittoria Perez thinks the Hares' reaction was over the top: "They were very aggressive."

She adds her staff only denied serving Dan alcohol to protect the restaurant.

"If anything happens, we're liable. We apologize if we hurt him in any way, like feelings wise, because if it was that he really has this disease, I feel bad," said Perez.

Perez said she hopes in the future the Hares carry some kind of proof showing his condition. Still, the Hares said they don't plan on coming back. They want the restaurant to better train its staff.

