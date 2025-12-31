Allegheny County Police share statistics on crime in 2025

Allegheny County Police released new crime statistics on this year’s crime rates.

So far this year, the county has seen 36 homicides, excluding the City of Pittsburgh. That’s down from 64 last year.

Fatal shootings are also at 74 so far, down from 85 last year.

Detectives are also above the national average in clearing cases, sitting at 75%.

127 illegal firearms were also seized. That is up from 102 last year.

Police said they are happy with the progress and hope to see the trend continue.

“Always, the goal is zero, and anytime we can drive those numbers down, we are happy with that collectively as a police department and the county in general,” said Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph.

Officials said they have been taking an ‘all-hands’ approach to crime and are focusing on taking those who drive violence off the streets

They also cited county programs that help stop violence before it starts.

