'Ruthless Tide' examines Johnstown Flood

    JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - May 31 marks the anniversary of the deadliest flood in U.S. History, and a new book from Al Roker outlines just went wrong in 1889 that led to the death of more than 2,200 people in Johnstown.

    In "Ruthless Tide," Roker the circumstances that caused the South Fork dam on the Little Conemaugh River to burst and send 20 million tons of water down river to Johnstown and the 20,000 people who lived there.

    Channel 11 News anchor Scott Harbaugh talked to Roker about what he learned while writing the book. You can watch the full interview above.

