  • Sears Holdings to close 72 more stores, including locations in Latrobe, South Hills

    Sears Holdings plans to close at least 72 more stores, The Associated Press reported early Thursday, including a Kmart in Latrobe and Sears stores in South Hills Village and Robinson Towne Center.

    The news came one day after the Illinois-based company, which owns Sears and Kmart, announced a $424 million first-quarter loss.

    ﻿Update 3:25 p.m. EDT May 31: The company released a list of 63 of the affected stores Thursday afternoon. The other nine stores "are being evaluated further," officials said

    Company officials said liquidation sales will begin as early as June 14 at the stores that are being closed.

    Original report: According to the AP, the retailer “has identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning profits, and 72 of those locations will be shuttered down.” The closings are slated to start in the “near future” and end by early November, USA Today reported.

    More details, including the list of stores, will be released later Thursday, USA Today reported.

     
     

