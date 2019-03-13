Second bald eagle hatches on Tennessee university camera

Thousands of people around the world have been tuning in to an eagle cam in Tennessee to see two eaglets hatch from their eggs.
Tuesday, the second eaglet emerged from its shell.
One eaglet appeared earlier this week on the Eastern Tennessee State University camera in Bluff City.
The mom, Frances, and the dad eagle have been tirelessly tending to their children, taking turns hunting for, feeding and warming the babies.
The university's biology department operates the camera along with others in Johnson City to study the eagles.
The university says thousands of people from more than 200 countries tune in daily.
