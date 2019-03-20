Serial stowaway pleads guilty to trespassing at Chicago airport

CHICAGO - The woman known as the Serial Stowaway has pleaded guilty to trespassing at a Chicago airport.
Marilyn Hartman has a history of sneaking into airports and stowing away undetected on flights. Her last encounter was at O'Hare International Airport. She was arrested after she managed to board a British Airways flight to London.
Hartman faced other charges that were dismissed but was also sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to continue mental health treatment. Hartman was also barred from going near an airport.
NBC/WMAQ
