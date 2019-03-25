Severe hail storm destroys sunroof

MCKINNEY, Texas - Hail hammered parts of north Texas Sunday during severe storms.
The hail quickly piled up on neighborhood lawns across the area. Some residents reported seeing golf size hail coming down.
Officials say there was some minor damage left behind, mostly confined to windows and vehicles.
One Cadillac was caught on video as hail destroyed its sunroof.
