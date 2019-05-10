0 Shaq surprises teen with big feet who couldn't find shoes

ATLANTA, Ga. - Shaquille O'Neal is a big man who does big-hearted things for those in need. The former basketball star recently gave a helping hand to an 8th grader's big feet. O'Neal is 7 feet, 1 inch tall and he played in the NBA for 19 years.

TRENDING NOW:

Friedman's Shoes in downtown Atlanta is well known for its large size shoes and customers. O'Neal and his size 22 feet is one of them. "If they don't come from Bruce and Friedman's, don't show them to me," O'Neal told WGAL.

Because of his specialty size, O'Neal could relate when he heard of a 13-year-old wearing a size 18 shoe. "Mom couldn't afford shoes. The kid had big feet and I just kind of reminisce back how that used to be me, my mom and my dad," said O'Neal.

Zach Keith was blown away to meet the basketball superstar. "I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, like, it's really him,'" said Keith.

But more than just meeting him, O'Neal offered to buy the young man 10 pair of shoes. "Like, whoa. He wants to buy me shoes, out of all people!" said Keith.

"This will help a lot. I won't so much have to worry about buying him dress shoes. He hasn't had a pair of dress shoes in about four or five years because it's been hard trying to find the ones that actually fit," said Zach's mother, Brittany Keith. "And for me, it was just, it was very touching, very heartfelt and to know that there's somebody out there that has his back."

"I thought this was a good thing to do. Mom and kid play basketball and Bruce did it for me and I just want to return the favor," said O'Neal.



CNN/WGAL