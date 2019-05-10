PITTSBURGH - A shooting ended with an SUV crashing into a house in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood, according to police.
Police were called to East Meyers Street around 6 p.m. for shots fired.
When police got there, they said they found a man who said an older model, gold minivan drove up beside his vehicle and started shooting at him.
The victim then told police he hit the accelerator to get away. While doing that, he hit a Jeep. His car then went into the house.
Chopper 11 was over the scene just before 7 p.m., and damage was visible to the home and vehicle.
