5 dead, several injured in shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    ANNAPOLIS, Md. -

    At least five people died Thursday after a shooter opened fire on people at the Maryland offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper, police said.

    A suspect, who was not identified, was in custody after the attack.

    Update 5:10 p.m. EDT June 28: As a precautionary measure, the New York Police Department deployed counterterrorism teams to media organizations in the city after a shooter opened fire on the Capital Gazette newspaper offices Thursday.

    “These deployments are not based on specific threat information, but rather out of an abundance of caution until we learn more about the suspect and motives behind the Maryland shooting,” John Miller, NYPD’s deputy commissioner for counterterrorism and intelligence, said in a statement. “It has become a standard practice to shift resources strategically during active shooter or terrorist events.”

    Update 5:05 p.m. EDT June 28: President Donald Trump thanked first responders Thursday in the wake of a deadly shooting in Maryland.

    “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” Trump wrote. “Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.”

    Update 5 p.m. EDT June 28: Acting Anne Arundel police Chief William Kramph said several people were “gravely injured” in a shooting in Maryland that claimed at least five lives Thursday.

    He declined to specify how many people were injured.

    “As you can see, this is a very fluid scene,” Kramph said.

    Officers responded quickly to reports on Thursday afternoon of an active shooter situation on Bestgate Road. Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said officers were on the scene within about a minute of the first report.

    “They did engage the suspect,” he said, although he could not say whether officers and the suspect exchanged gunshots.

    The suspect, who was not identified, was being interrogated by police on Thursday afternoon.

    Update 4:49 p.m. EDT June 28: Acting Anne Arundel police Chief William Kramph told reporters at least five people were killed Thursday in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper.

    Several people were also injured, officials said.

    Update 4:25 p.m. EDT June 28: President Donald Trump has been briefed about the shooting, CNN reported. The president was in Wisconsin on Thursday.

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “absolutely devastated” to learn of the shooting in Annapolis.

    Update 4:15 p.m. EDT June 28: Anne Arundel police Lt. Ryan Frashure confirmed Thursday afternoon that injuries were reported in a shooting at the Gazette offices but he declined to give details on the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.

    He said authorities believe one suspect was in custody after the attack and that officials believe no other people were involved in the attack, which was reported around 2:40 p.m., according to The Baltimore Sun

    Update 3:55 p.m. EDT June 28: Gazette reporter Phil Davis took to Twitter to share information after a shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the newspaper’s offices in Maryland.

    Davis wrote that a single shooter attacked the building Thursday afternoon, shooting through the office’s glass door before opening fire on employees.

    “Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” Davis wrote.

    Police did not immediately confirm reports of injuries or deaths as a result of Thursday’s shooting.

    Update 3:40 p.m. EDT June 28: Police swept the offices of The Baltimore Sun on Thursday afternoon after a shooting injured several people at the offices of Capital Gazette newspaper.

    The newspaper, which owns the Gazette, reported that there was no threat made against the Sun. Police search the building as a precaution.

    Authorities have provided few details about the shooting. A Gazette reporter told the Sun that multiple people had been shot. The building was evacuated and police were searching it after reports of the shooting surfaced.

    Update 3:30 p.m. EDT June 28: Police confirmed on Twitter that they were responding Thursday to a shooting reported at 888 Bestgate Rd.

    The building has been evacuated, but officers continued to search it in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

    Authorities did not immediately provide additional information.﻿

    Update 3:20 p.m. EDT June 28: According to a report from The Baltimore Sun, the newspaper that owns the Capital Gazette, multiple people were shot.

    The exact number of people injured and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

    Officials with the ATF’s Baltimore office were en route to the scene Thursday afternoon.

    Original report: WBAL reported that the shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Bestgate Road.

