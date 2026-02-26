3 men charged in deadly shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Three men have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Penn Hills.

The shooting was reported in the 200 block of Universal Road just before midnight on Dec. 5, 2024.

Allegheny County police say first responders arrived there to find 21-year-old Vanderlee Stevenson, who had been shot. Stevenson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A few hours later, county detectives were told about another man, 23-year-old Trevor Twyman, who’d been shot in the hand and arrived at an area hospital.

Interviews, surveillance videos and other information led detectives to believe Twyman, 24-year-old Kelshon Lovelace and 18-year-old Lemoyne Williams were responsible for the shooting.

All three are charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and carrying a gun without a license.

Lovelace and Twyman are in jail on unrelated charges, police say, while Williams was arrested Thursday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail pending arraignment.

