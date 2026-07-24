Small businesses and accessibility: How to make sure your policies are correctly in place

While inclusion and policies are important all year round, Disability Pride Month is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of people with disabilities and reflect on how workplaces can become more inclusive. Accessibility goes beyond ramps and elevators; in fact, for many small businesses, it's just the beginning.

Inclusivity requires more than just good intentions. If your employee handbook is outdated or if your managers lack guidance on handling accommodation requests, teams can get confused, which in turn hinders efficiency and collaboration. Proactively reviewing accessibility policies is important not only for compliance but also for fostering a supportive and high-performing environment for all employees, Rocket Lawyer reports.

Accessibility Is More Than Physical

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) doesn't cover all small businesses. Under Title I, employers with 15 or more employees are required to comply with federal standards. However, it is important to check your local requirements, as state disability discrimination laws may apply to even smaller employers depending on your business location.



For ADA-covered businesses, employers are responsible for providing reasonable accommodations for qualified employees with disabilities, unless doing so would cause undue hardship. A clear disability accommodation policy will give your employees guidelines on how to ask for help, while ensuring your managers handle each situation consistently and fairly.

If your business has grown, adopted hybrid work, introduced new technology, or changed job responsibilities, it's a good time to review whether your existing policies still reflect your business today.

Even Small Policy Updates Can Make a Big Difference

Policy updates can sound like just another item on the to-do list, but they’re actually one of the best ways to show you value your team. Small, clear changes can take the guesswork out of difficult situations and help everyone stay on the same page.

First, a great workplace policy explains the rules and gives your managers a reliable playbook.

Next, take a fresh look at your employee handbook. Is it clear who an employee should talk to when they need an accommodation? Is the process straightforward and easy to find? It’s also important to consider whether supervisors have received training on responding appropriately to accommodation requests.

At the end of the day, improving workplace accessibility is about building a culture where everyone feels respected and set up to succeed.

Questions to Ask Yourself About Accessibility

Disability Pride Month serves as a reminder to review whether your workplace policies support accessibility in practice.

Do employees know how to request a workplace accommodation? Is the process clearly explained in our employee handbook?

Is the process clearly explained in our employee handbook? Are managers prepared to respond appropriately? Have supervisors received guidance on handling accommodation requests consistently?

Have supervisors received guidance on handling accommodation requests consistently? Do our old written policies reflect how our workplace operates today? Have remote work, business growth, new technology, or changing job duties created gaps?

Have remote work, business growth, new technology, or changing job duties created gaps? Should I review my ADA-related policies with an attorney? Are my workplace policies aligned with current legal requirements and business practices?

What to Do Next

Don't wait for an accommodation request to improve your workplace policies. Consider these next steps:

Review your employee handbook to make sure accessibility and accommodation procedures are current and easy to understand.

Train supervisors on how to recognize and respond appropriately when employees request accommodations.

Evaluate whether workplace policies reflect your current operations, including remote or hybrid work arrangements.

Thoughtful workplace policies help create a more accessible and supportive workplace for your employees so you can continue to grow your business and thrive.

This story was produced by Rocket Lawyer and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.