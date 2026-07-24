Detectives continue to investigate unsolved homicide of mother found dead in Allegheny River

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office is highlighting the unsolved homicide case of Kelly Smith, a 27-year-old woman from Brackenridge.

Previous coverage: 15-year anniversary of homicide of Westmoreland County mother approaching, still no answers

Smith’s body was discovered floating in the mouth of Chartiers Creek of the Allegheny River in Lower Burrell on June 14, 2007. The office is featuring the case to renew leads, generate new evidence and substantiate information that could lead to an arrest.

Fishermen found Smith’s body floating face down along the Edgecliff Extension.

Her death was officially ruled a homicide. Investigators observed what appeared to be defensive wounds from an apparent struggle prior to her death.

Smith was reportedly involved in an argument with her boyfriend, Chad Stroup, the night before her body was found. Stroup was the last person to see Smith alive at her residence in Brackenridge.

Despite person(s) of interest, no criminal charges have been filed in connection with Smith’s homicide.

Westmoreland County Detectives and Lower Burrell Police continue to investigate the case. The investigation is considered active and ongoing

Anyone with information pertinent to Smith’s homicide is urged to contact the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau at 724-830-3287 or Lower Burrell Police at 724-339-4287.

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