Man charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI in crash that killed motorcyclist in Fayette County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of being under the influence in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Fayette County on Thursday night.

The crash happened on Grindstone Road in Jefferson Township at around 10:45 p.m.

According to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office, Roger Cline, 63, was allegedly driving a car while intoxicated and hit a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jacob Wolfe, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cline is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence. He’s being held in the Fayette County Jail without bail.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

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