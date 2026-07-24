McKnight Road closed in both directions as emergency crews respond to incident

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — McKnight Road is closed in both directions as emergency crews respond to an incident.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were called to the 5000 block of McKnight Road at 9:56 p.m. on Thursday.

The Ross Township Police Department said McKnight Road is closed between Patrick Place and Seibert Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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