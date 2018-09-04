Starbucks staffs cafe with only senior citizens

COLONIA DEL VALLE, Mexico - Starbucks in Mexico has opened its first cafe operated entirely by senior staff members aged over 55.
Seven adults between the age of 55 and 66 were hired by Starbucks to work in a cafe at one of its Mexico City branches.
Working in conjunction with the National Institute for the Elderly (INAPAM), Starbucks is spearheading a program of labor inclusion that gives opportunity for employment to senior citizens.
Local media reported shifts are limited to a maximum of six-and-a-half hours.
Senior employees are also provided with insurance for major medical expenses and are guaranteed to have two days off per week.
One 66-year-old retiree, who worked for many years in commercial sales, said the younger staff members in charge of training them have been very courteous and added he feels satisfied with his new job.
In Mexico, there are some 12 million senior citizens, representing 10 percent of the national population.
Starbucks plans to provide employment to 120 senior adults by the end of 2018.
The Starbucks Mexico CEO said he is happy Starbucks has been able to open up employment for a sector of the population who sometimes struggle to find employment.
