Students chase down man who groped underage girl

TOKYO, Japan - An accused groper running away from two female high school students in Japan's capital was caught on video.
The man was running across the platform at a station in Tokyo when he was tripped by a bystander's foot.
Two young women in school uniforms are seen chasing after the man.
According to police, the man in his 30s was caught groping an underage girl.
They said he has admitted to the allegations.
