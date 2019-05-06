0 Students give touching tribute to 'Waving Granny'

VANCOUVER ISLAND, British Columbia - Hundreds of teenagers showed up to say thank you and goodbye to a woman they call the "Waving Grandmother."

It's something students have been doing every day for years, but for the last time they've come in the largest group ever to wave goodbye to a dear friend.

Tinney Davidson is now 88 years old. Around 2007, she and her husband moved into a home near the school and they just started waving to the students every day and the students began waving back. A bond between generations was born.

"I just like the look of the children and they all looked in and I thought 'Well, if they're looking in I'll wave to them.' And that's how it started," Davidson told CBC.

Her husband Ken passed away in 2014. By then the bond between Davidson and the students was so strong they even held a Valentine's Day assembly in her honor.

Hundreds of students came by again to say a final goodbye to Tinney this week, as she prepared to move into an independent living facility.

"I'm overwhelmed by all this," said Davidson. "There's so many kids that want to say goodbye to me."

Students said they will miss her friendly waves.

"It has really brightened up all of our days, every time we walk by here," said one boy. Another student said she would miss Davidson, "I think it's going to be kind of a tough legacy to continue for the person living here now."



CNN/CBC