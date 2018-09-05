STUDY: Airport plastic bins have more germs than the toilets

The germiest place in an airport may not be where you think.
A new study says the plastic bins used for shoes, liquids and carry-ons are hotbeds for viruses.
Researchers also examined surfaces of handrails, toilets, kiosk touchscreens and toys in children's play areas.
Security trays were found to have the most contamination.
Viruses were found in half of the samples taken from security trays; no viruses were detected on toilet bowls, flush buttons or the locks inside stall doors.
To help stop the spread of germs, travelers are encouraged to use hand sanitizer and wash their hands thoroughly and frequently.
The study was published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases by the University of Nottingham and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare.
