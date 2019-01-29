Activists launch online fundraiser with explicit, hateful language against Mayor Peduto

PITTSBURGH - The group trying to impeach Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto is raising money online for legal fees.
The page will not be linked here because it features expletives and calls the mayor names.
Related Headlines
The call to action today that involved Governor Wolf, on Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.
Channel 11 reported Monday that activists want to impeach the mayor over his gun control proposal and they want to file criminal complaints against him if the law passes.
Cities and towns can't set their own gun restrictions under state law.
Peduto responded defiantly in a tweet saying, "Arrest me. Sue Me. Impeach me."
Tuesday, gun rights supporters were joined by Governor Tom Wolf in urging lawmakers to enact what they consider common sense gun control.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind chill warnings, advisories issued as temperatures drop Tuesday
- LIVE UPDATES: School closings and delays
- 11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area
- VIDEO: 7 tips to keep your pets safe during winter weather
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}