Peduto, councilman say gun-control legislation has prompted death threats

PITTSBURGH - Mayor Bill Peduto confirmed to Channel 11 that he has received threats over proposed gun reform legislation that has stirred a vigorous pushback from some gun owners and gun-rights groups.
Councilman Corey O'Connor, who has been a vocal supporter of the legislation, also confirmed he has received a death threat as well.
Peduto said Wednesday that Pittsburgh police are monitoring those threats.
“I receive threats on a continual basis. We monitor them to the seriousness of them.,” he said. “And it’s unfortunate that that is a part of being an elected officeholder today, but it is a part of being an elected officeholder today.”
Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle asked the mayor if he’s worried about his safety.
“I worry about it as I do the safety of our councilmembers or others as well. There are threats that happen on a continual basis not simply around one issue,” he said. “Of course, there have been some people who have responded in an unfortunate manner, but at the same time, the vast majority of people have responded with just their First Amendment right of providing an alternative. It comes with the job.”
