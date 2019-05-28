Thousands gather for annual cheese rolling contest

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, England - Thousands gathered Monday on Cooper's Hill in England for the annual cheese rolling event.
The famous event dates back to the 1800s.
Cheeses for the event were made and bought by local members of the community.
Competitors chase the wheel of cheese bouncing down the hill in front of them.
They spend most of the race falling head-over-heels for the cheese before reaching the bottom of the hill hopefully, but not always, unscathed.
