KILLEEN, Texas — Three survivors of the shooting at Fort Hood will not be allowed to witness the execution of Nidal Hasan who fatally shot 13 people in the attack at the Texas Army post in 2009, military officials said Tuesday.

Hasan was found guilty of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder related to those killed and the more than 30 who were wounded by gunfire in the attack.

On Nov. 10, the Army said the three cannot attend the execution scheduled for Dec. 3 because none of them was the direct victim of those charges, citing regulations governing military executions. An email sent Tuesday and shared with The Associated Press by recipients said military officials rejected their request for reconsideration, citing security and space issues.

Asking for a broader definition of victims

The three argued that the Army should apply a broader definition of “victim” from the Uniform Code of Military Justice that says a victim can be someone who suffered “direct physical, emotional or pecuniary harm.” They argued that the military's refusal to allow them to attend was saying they had not been victims because they were not struck by bullets.

A previous plan to livestream the military execution, the first since 1961 and the first by firing squad since World War II, was rescinded after bipartisan backlash.

The letter signed by the commandant of Fort Leavenworth, the military prison where Hasan is being held, said the three cannot appeal again.

“Please understand that this is not meant as a judgment on any emotional injury you or others suffered as a result of CP Hasan’s crimes,” it said.

Retired Colonel Kathy Platoni, who would have been Hasan's supervisor during a planned deployment to Afghanistan, said the denial felt like a betrayal.

“I would desperately like to attend,” Platoni said from her home in Ohio. “To look Hasan in the eye and say, ‘You didn’t get me.'”

The Army noted in a statement that regulations specify who can witness a military execution, and reiterated the size and space restrictions.

“Efforts have been made over the years, from the trial to notifications to memorials and now to the execution, to recognize the impacts and support the victims,” the Army statement said.

A blood-stained uniform and memories of the attack remain

Platoni said the survivors from her unit deployed to Afghanistan 29 days after the attack, because, “we still served our country, and if we didn’t, (Hasan) would have won.”

She said the building where Hasan initially opened fire had been crowded with returning soldiers and those preparing to deploy. She had been moved to another building when the attack began.

“The looks on the faces of my friends and colleagues as they carried in the dying and wounded that day … it will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she said.

She said they carried in the badly wounded captain who had rushed Hasan with a chair to try to stop the shooting.

“I was throwing computers to the ground trying to get the tablecloths because we needed blankets. We didn’t have medical supplies or even water,” she said. “I still have that blood-stained uniform, from kneeling down next to that young man, trying to get him to stay with us. That will be with me forever.”

Julia Wilson, who was nine months pregnant when Hasan opened fire, said her request to witness was also denied. She said the way the military has handled the case has caused her anguish.

“We have faced institutional betrayal after institutional betrayal,” Wilson said. “We remain on that battlefield because of that … if they don’t fix it we’re never going to leave that battlefield. We’ll never heal.”

Platoni had been on the list of victims and survivors kept by the military’s victim liaison since Hasan’s 2013 court marshal trial. Everyone on that list received notification in March that there had been movement in scheduling the execution, Platoni said.

Platoni said she did not think space was really the issue. The military told victims and survivors that about 160 witnesses would be allowed to attend the execution, and through her work with survivors and families of victims she believed about 90 people had decided to go. Platoni conceded that those details may have changed.

An Army official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive plans, said that military is not planning to release any details about the firing squad or protocols, including the number of servicemembers involved.

Feeling a duty to attend the execution

Retired Major C. Alan Hopewell testified at Hasan's trial. He confirmed Hasan's identity after he was shot by two service members attempting to halt his rampage. One of those officers had asked Hopewell to accompany her to the execution.

He said Tuesday that he would accept the denial but with mixed feelings.

“I’m disappointed that our status as victims is not recognized,” Hopewell said. “A bullet missed me and hit my car. I guess if the bullet had hit me … they would consider me a victim and let me attend.”

Hopewell, Platoni and Wilson said that even after the execution they will continue to push for the Fort Hood shooting to be redefined as an act of domestic terrorism instead of workplace violence.

Hopewell recently underwent surgery unrelated to the shooting and said he's not certain his doctors would have cleared him to witness the execution. Nonetheless, he had hoped the Army would grant him the right.

“I guess it feels more like a duty, like a fulfillment of my responsibility to those soldiers who were killed and injured, who were threatened,” Hopewell said.

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Lauer reported from Philadelphia. Associated Press reporter Konstantin Toropin in Washington, D.C., contributed.

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