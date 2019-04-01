Tinder announcing height verification tool

The dating app Tinder is apparently introducing a new tool to verify your height.
Some people think it's all a big April Fools' joke, but the tech company tweeted the announcement Friday, saying the "height verification badge," as they call it, will bring honesty back to dating.
The app will reportedly verify your height through pictures.
Tinder says height verification is, "The thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted."
50 million people worldwide are estimated to be on Tinder.
Introducing the thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted—Tinder Height Verification. Coming soon.— Tinder (@Tinder) March 29, 2019
Read more about it here: https://t.co/8MER0L1U6W pic.twitter.com/hZ507zSoic
