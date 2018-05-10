Tom Hanks' Fred Rogers film dated for October 2019 release

Sony Pictures says Wednesday that the film will be released on October 18, 2019.
Related Headlines
The story is inspired by the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.
Marielle Heller, who made the well-reviewed coming-of-age drama "Diary of a Teenage Girl," is directing the film.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," inspiring a PBS special, a postage stamp and a feature-length documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor," which hits theaters on June 8.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom hears brutal slaying of 15-year-old daughter through phone call
- Neighbors offended by man's Nazi flag
- ‘It bit me, it bit me,' witness describes hearing screams as teen went under in Orlando pond
- VIDEO: Westmoreland County Most Wanted - May 9, 2018
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}