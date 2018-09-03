Truck carrying Axe body spray explodes

BELTON, Texas - A truck carrying Axe body spray caught fire Friday, causing the cans to explode and close a highway for nearly eight hours, officials said.
The truck driver noticed the trailer burning in his rearview mirror around 4 a.m., pulled over and detached it, The Temple Daily Telegram reported. Hundreds of aerosol cans started launching in the air shortly after, landing on nearby streets.
A witness posted video of the scene on social media.
No one was injured.
