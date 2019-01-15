$12,000 reward offered for information on man missing since Christmas

SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A $12,000 reward is being offered for new information on a man that has been missing since Christmas.
Kenneth Himes was last seen at his brother's house in Armstrong County on Dec. 25.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., who has come forward with the reward money his family hopes leads to new information about his disappearance.
There was a reported sighting at J and J's Restaurant in Mt. Washington, but hasn't been spotted since.
According to police, Himes has early-onset dementia and autism.
