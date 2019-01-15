  • $12,000 reward offered for information on man missing since Christmas

    Updated:

    SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A $12,000 reward is being offered for new information on a man that has been missing since Christmas.

    Kenneth Himes was last seen at his brother's house in Armstrong County on Dec. 25.

    Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., who has come forward with the reward money his family hopes leads to new information about his disappearance.

    There was a reported sighting at J and J's Restaurant in Mt. Washington, but hasn't been spotted since.

    According to police, Himes has early-onset dementia and autism.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories