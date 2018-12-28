SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man with dementia.
Kenneth Himes, 70, was last seen at his brother's home on Cadogan Slate Lick Road in South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, around 11 p.m. Tuesday when his family put him to bed.
On Wednesday morning, they noticed he was missing.
A staging area was set up about a half-mile from where Himes was last seen. Emergency personnel from several agencies are involved in the search.
Diver and crews with search dogs have returned to a pond not far from where a 70-year-old man was last seen on Christmas night. We’ll have the latest on the search tonight on @WPXI Channel 11 News at 5. pic.twitter.com/HTpAtBxjrL— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) December 27, 2018
Police spent much of Wednesday searching for him, but called off their efforts for the night at 5 p.m.
The search resumed Thursday morning, with the search area being expanded to include Northpointe and the river. Authorities are also working at a pond near where Himes was last seen.
State police are asking any property owners or hunters with trail cameras in the area of Cadogan Slate Lick Road near Ford City to check them for evidence of Himes.
Anyone with information should call 724-543-2011.
