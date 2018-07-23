PHILADELPHIA - The National Hockey League unveiled Monday the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series logo for when the Philadelphia Flyers host our Pittsburgh Penguins on next season.
The outdoor game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Feb. 23.
Related Headlines
Bragging rights are at stake in the Keystone State this February. @penguins vs. @NHLFlyers— NHL (@NHL) July 23, 2018
2019 @CoorsLight NHL #StadiumSeries
Feb. 23 on @nbc and @Sportsnet
Outdoors at @LFFStadium
8 p.m. EST pic.twitter.com/f3GelHUklL
The logo’s focal point is the keystone and features the Liberty Bell in the “D” of the stadium in honor of the host city.
The logo also features both team’s colors: Penguins gold and Flyers orange.
The game will be broadcast in prime time on NBC, so you can catch all the action right here on WPXI.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman impaled by unattended beach umbrella, police say
- 28 hurt after 2 buses involved in crash in downtown Pittsburgh
- Toronto shooting: 2 killed, suspect dead after gunman shoots 14 in Greektown, police say
- VIDEO: Man drowns saving children from rip current
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}