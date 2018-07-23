  • '19 Stadium Series logo for Penguins vs Flyers game revealed

    Updated:

    PHILADELPHIA - The National Hockey League unveiled Monday the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series logo for when the Philadelphia Flyers host our Pittsburgh Penguins on next season.

    The outdoor game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Feb. 23.

    Related Headlines

    The logo’s focal point is the keystone and features the Liberty Bell in the “D” of the stadium in honor of the host city.

    The logo also features both team’s colors: Penguins gold and Flyers orange.

    The game will be broadcast in prime time on NBC, so you can catch all the action right here on WPXI.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories