$20 million grant awarded for Route 228 upgrade project

CRANBERRY, Pa. - Officials are celebrating a huge federal grant that will benefit Butler County’s “most critical transportation initiative” – the Route 228 corridor.
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $20 million grant to make capacity and safety improvements on the "Gateway 228"project focused on upgrading the state road that runs from Ambridge in Beaver County to Buffalo Township in southwestern Butler County.
Nearly $150 million has already been dedicated to or spent on the project, according to Butler County, but nearly $200 million still needs to be found in order to make planned upgrades.
Lindsay Ward is learning more about the project and the federal grant for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
