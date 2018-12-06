MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - Parents, check your medicine cabinets.
Tris Pharma Inc. is recalling three lots of infants' liquid ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar stores in the U.S., the Monmouth, New Jersey-based drug company announced in a news release Wednesday.
The affected products "potentially have higher concentrations of ibuprofen," the release said, adding that there's a "remote possibility" that a higher potency could cause babies to develop permanent renal, or kidney, injuries. Babies also may experience nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, diarrhea, tinnitus, headaches and gastrointestinal bleeding.
Tris Pharma said it hasn't received any reports of customers experiencing adverse effects connected to the recalled products.
The recall includes the following:
- Equate: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle; sold by Walmart; lots 00717009A (expiration 02/19), 00717015A (expiration 04/19) and 00717024A (expiration 08/19); NDC: 49035-125-23;
- CVS Health: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle; sold by CVS Pharmacy; lot 00717024A (expiration 08/19); NDC: 59779-925-23;
- Family Wellness: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle; sold by Family Dollar; lot 00717024A (expiration 08/19); NDC: 55319-250-23.
If you have questions, you can call Tris customer service at 732-940-0358 from 8 a.m. EST to 5 p.m. PST Monday through Friday or send an email to micc_tris@vigilarebp.com. Customers who have experienced health issues related to the products should contact a doctor or health care provider, the company said.
