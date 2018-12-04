PITTSBURGH - Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel surprised a group of patients Tuesday at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Keisel dressed up in his 'Camo Santa' suit to bring a bunch of outdoor gifts and games from Field & Stream to the kids.
Keisel has had a longstanding relationship with UPMC Children’s hospital going back to his rookie year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
No fear of this beard as camo Santa hands out presents at children’s hospital today @bkeisel99 #PittsburghSteelers #wpxi pic.twitter.com/nL4UttXCOj— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) December 4, 2018
Not only did Keisel spread holiday cheer, he also spent some time visiting with kids at the hospital.
