  • 'Camo Santa' Brett Keisel spreads holiday cheer to kids at Children's Hospital

    PITTSBURGH - Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel surprised a group of patients Tuesday at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

    Keisel dressed up in his 'Camo Santa' suit to bring a bunch of outdoor gifts and games from Field & Stream to the kids.

    Keisel has had a longstanding relationship with UPMC Children’s hospital going back to his rookie year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Not only did Keisel spread holiday cheer, he also spent some time visiting with kids at the hospital.

