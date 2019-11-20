PITTSBURGH - Mickey, Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium's macaroni penguin, is celebrating her 35th birthday!
She is now part of a unique club -- Mickey is now ranked as one of the oldest living penguins in the U.S., the zoo said.
The normal life span of a macaroni penguin is 15 to 20 years in the wild. They can live into their mid-30s in zoos.
“Despite her age, Mickey is doing well,” said penguin keeper Jessica Ries. “She still loves to swim which is a good indicator of fitness.”
For Mickey's birthday, her keepers will give her an ice-block cake filled with her favorite foods, including smelt and capelin.
Here are some fun facts about Mickey:
- Mickey was born in 1984 and arrived in Pittsburgh in 2003.
- She shares a birthday with Mickey Mouse.
- Macaroni penguins are named after the 18th-century fashion style of English gentlemen who wore bright yellow feathers in their hats. The macaroni’s yellow feathers on their head are similar to the hat feathers, hence their name.
- All 18 species of penguins are now listed as vulnerable due to loss of habitat and ecological disasters such as pollution and oil spills.
