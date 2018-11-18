0 Police identify teen allegedly shot to death by boyfriend

MUNHALL, Pa. - 10:10 P.M. UPDATE: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Miranda Grimm-Gilarski, 19, of Homestead.

According to a criminal complaint, Abel told police he and Grimm-Gilarski were in a tumultuous relationship that involved physical altercations, most recently on Oct. 30.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

When he received a court summons for that incident, he became angry and called Grimm-Gilarski, according to the complaint. While they spoke, he loaded a 9mm pistol and drove to her home.

Abel told police he kicked in the front door and found Grimm-Gilarski in the living room, according to the complaint. She raised a hand and said, "No," and Abel told police all he remembered was hearing a bang.

TRENDING NOW:

The next thing he recalled was leaving the home with the handgun, which had no more ammunition, and driving to his apartment before driving to the police station.

Investigators at the crime scene found 15 9mm shell casings, according to the complaint. When Grimm-Gilarski was moved, several holes were found in the floor beneath the body, as well as bullets in the basement ductwork, indicating Grimm-Gilarski was shot several times while she was lying on the ground.

6:10 P.M. UPDATE: Allegheny County Police identified the suspect in custody as Darion Abel, 20.

Investigators say Abel and the victim had just ended a yearlong relationship, and Abel became angry about a future court appearance. He allegedly drove to her home, shot her several times, and then drove to the police station to turn himself in.

Abel is charged with criminal homicide, burglary and carrying a concealed firearm without a license.

A teenager was shot and killed in Munhall on Saturday afternoon, and police say her boyfriend has confessed to the crime.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. this date, the Munhall Police and paramedics were dispatched to and address in the 1400 block of Louise Street. in response to 9-1-1 calls about a shooting. There they found a... https://t.co/Dp5Q27IIaK — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) November 17, 2018

Police and paramedics responded to calls about a shooting at about 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Louise Street, Allegheny County Police said in a release.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

They found a 19-year-old woman with multiple gunshots wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Some time later, a male turned himself in at the Munhall Police Station, claiming to have shot his girlfriend, police said. He was taken into custody.

County police said that man appears to be responsible for the woman’s death, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 833-255-8477.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.