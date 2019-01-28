PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a pair of suspects accused in a carjacking and stabbing in the Uptown section of Pittsburgh early Saturday morning.
Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 officers patrolling were flagged down by a David Legrande on Deraud Street who said he had been attacked and stabbed in the legs several times with a screwdriver by a man and a woman.
According to court documents, the Legrande identified the woman as Marin Oreski, and said he only knew the man as Ty.
The Legrande said the pair tried to force him into the trunk of his 2010 silver Dodge Charger but were unsuccessful. The two also allegedly stole the victim’s shoes.
He was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said. Police have not found the Legrande’s vehicle.
Legrande described the terrifying moments for WPXI's Mike Holden.
“I was screaming for help! I said help me! Help me! Can someone help me,” Legrande said recalling the incident.
Police have issued a warrant for Oreski on several charges including robbery of a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault.
Anyone who can locate Oreski is asked to contact police.
