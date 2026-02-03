Person hit by Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — A person was hit by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Oakland on Monday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Fifth Avenue and South Neville Street at 6:56 p.m.

A spokesperson from PRT said the person was hit while the 58-Greenfield bus was turning left from Neville Street and onto Fifth Avenue.

The victim was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

