  • 'It didn't seem like it was real:' Father recalls devastating crash that took 11-year-old son's life

    A local father is sharing with Channel 11 the moment he realized his young son was gone. 

    Hayden Field, 11, was enjoying a day with his dad when a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike cut his lift short.

    Denny Field has been hospitalized since the crash near New Stanton last month.

    Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., his emotional interview about how he's coping with the loss of his son.

