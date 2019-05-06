JEANNETTE, Pa. - Police said the former President of the Jeannette Band Parents Association is accused of keeping thousands of dollars raised for the band.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The criminal complaint said Karen Welshons kept more than $6,300 that was generated through fundraisers.
Stay with WPXI for updates on how this is impacting the band for Channel 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}